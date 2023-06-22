Better Business Bureau of North Alabama urging caution before falling for storm repair scams

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is sending out a warning to homeowners who might have recently suffered damage after this week's storms.
Storm chasers, not like in the movie "Twister", are going in the areas most affected and trying to sell roofing and other contractor services, but a lot of them are scams.
"People...come out and claim to be able to repair roof damage or any other damage that might have come along with the storm," said Elizabeth Garcia, the president and CEO of the BBB of North Alabama.
Garcia said there are red flags to look out for when these companies show up.
These include the companies being out-of-state, driving unmarked vehicles, door knocking for business and not having a form of liability insurance.
"Be very skeptical," said Garcia. "Those kind of people are the ones from out of town and they're just looking to make a quick buck and may or may not repair your house."
Before signing a contract or handing over a check, Garcia recommends getting at least three bids.
If you are ever unsure about a company, Garcia said to call the BBB at 256-533-1640.