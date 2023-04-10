Best friends of injured Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin amazed, grateful with his progress

It has been about two weeks since Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin was shot in the line of duty.
It happened on March 28 while responding to a shots fired call at Governors House Apartments.
His partner Officer Garrett Crumby was also shot while responding to the same call.
Officer Crumby died at Huntsville Hospital a few hours later.
Officer Morin is now out of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital and in a private room.
That's welcome news for his family, friends and so many in the community.
"It amazes us how quickly he's progressed through it," Charles McGlone said.
Charles and Kristen McGlone have been best friends with Morin for years.
The friendship began when Charles and Morin met in the Army as military police.
Morin was in their wedding and is their daughter Adalind's godfather.
"We call him every other day almost and the first thing that is always on his mind is this baby," Kristen McGlone said. "It's his baby."
Morin is a man who loves and is dedicated to his community.
The McGlone's say he's originally from New York but has enjoyed calling Huntsville home.
He's been with the Huntsville Police Department since 2017 and hasn't looked back.
Morin has also shared with his friends that he's ready to return to work.
The McGlone's say Morin told them he also wants to part ways with the hospital bed and that he gets up when he's able.
"He feels great for the most part is what he's told us," the McGlone's say. "We just hope he that continues to improve and gets to go home."
While Morin enjoys being a police officer, beyond the badge he loves sports, the outdoors and spending time with his 1-year-old goddaughter.
These are all things he can't wait to do again!
"As far as how he's dealing with it, I mean he's as positive as he can be I guess. He's always been a glass-half-full kind of person. He just takes it one day at a time."
The McGlone's say as soon as they're all able to visit Officer Morin, they will.
They've set up a PayPal account to assist him as well.
His family says they're grateful for the support they've received from the Huntsville Police Department and now understand why Morin loves it so much.