Bench trial set for Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith on theft charges

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith officially has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor theft charges.
Now, he faces a bench trial at the Madison County Courthouse. That's set for 1:30 p.m. May 10.
In court documents filed Monday, Keith also gave up his option to have an arraignment.
Keith was arrested Feb 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores.
According to court records, Keith is accused of taking:
Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022;
Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022;
Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022; and
Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.
That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise.
Council President John Meredith later removed Keith as leader of the group’s Finance Committee.