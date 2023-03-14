 Skip to main content
Bench trial set for Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith on theft charges

  Updated
  • 0
Devyn Keith

Huntsville City Council Member Devyn Keith

Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith officially has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor theft charges.

Now, he faces a bench trial at the Madison County Courthouse. That's set for 1:30 p.m. May 10.

In court documents filed Monday, Keith also gave up his option to have an arraignment.

Keith was arrested Feb 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores.

According to court records, Keith is accused of taking:

Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022;

Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022;

Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022; and

Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.

That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise.

Council President John Meredith later removed Keith as leader of the group’s Finance Committee.

