Ben Harrison wins Republican nomination for Alabama House of Representatives

Ben Harrison has won the Republican nomination for District 2 of the Alabama House of Representatives.
Harrison defeated Jason Black in Tuesday's primary runoff election, earning 55.58% of the vote.
The two candidates previously served on the Limestone County Commission. While Harrison's term as District 4 commissioner ended when he lost his bid for re-election in 2020, Black's term as District 3 commissioner continues until November.
Black said in a statement Tuesday evening that he's not sure what his next move will be, but he's thankful for those who have supported him during the campaign.
