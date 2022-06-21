 Skip to main content
Ben Harrison wins Republican nomination for Alabama House of Representatives

  • Updated
  • 0
Ben Harrison

Ben Harrison, GOP nominee for Alabama House of Representatives, District 2

Ben Harrison has won the Republican nomination for District 2 of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Harrison defeated Jason Black in Tuesday's primary runoff election, earning 55.58% of the vote.

The two candidates previously served on the Limestone County Commission. While Harrison's term as District 4 commissioner ended when he lost his bid for re-election in 2020, Black's term as District 3 commissioner continues until November.

Black said in a statement Tuesday evening that he's not sure what his next move will be, but he's thankful for those who have supported him during the campaign. 

Find more results from Tuesday's election here.

