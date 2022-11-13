 Skip to main content
Below freezing tonight, warmer on Monday

Sunday night will continue to stay clear overhead which will allow overnight low temperatures to fall to the 20s with wake-up temperature on Monday morning in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday Evening Forecast

Partly cloudy skies will be over head to start the work-week with cloud cover increasing as we head through the day. Temperatures will be just a touch warmer, though, with highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Monday night brings yet another cold front which will bring rain to our region starting on Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 40s, as a result. Sunshine returns late on Tuesday and says for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT: Below freezing temperatures, clear skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Starting mostly sunny, increasing cloud cover. Warmer. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

