Below-average daytime highs through Friday

Overcast sky conditions stay with us this evening and a few locations may see scattered showers or storms before sunset, mainly south of Huntsville. Lows dip into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees overnight.
With the dampness already on the ground, don't be surprised if you encounter a few patches of dense fog overnight and early Wednesday morning.
Highs on Wednesday push into the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance for rain.
Little impact to your daytime plans, but Wednesday night could be stormy.
Rain sticks around on Thursday and Friday as well. Huntsville is on track for 2 inches or less through Friday. Higher rainfall totals are expected south of the Tennessee River. Locations in parts of Mississippi, Louisiana, and west Alabama could see about 4 to 6 inches of rain.
Cloud cover and rain keeps daytime highs slightly below normal for this time of year. We will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Friday. The weekend will be warm and humid with lower storm chances on tap! Highs rebound to around 90 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 5 to 10 MPH.