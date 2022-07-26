Beloved North Alabama World War II veteran dies at 102

North Alabama has lost beloved World War II veteran Sherwin Callander.
Callander died Monday evening at 102-years-old, with his daughter and granddaughter by his side at Huntsville's Floyd E. "Tut" Fann Veterans home.
Known as the "Chick Magnet," he attributed his long life t:o "(I always say) cigarettes, whiskey and wild, wild women, but I know that isn't true," Callander said during an interview with WAAY 31 in late November.
All jokes aside, Callander lived by The Golden Rule: "I don't really know, other than living a life that you do to others as you would have them do to you, and everyone treats me wonderfully."
Nearly 81 years ago, Callander was stationed in Pearl Harbor with the U.S. Navy.
He witnessed the Japanese fly overhead just before the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
Although he was stationed there, he was actually returning to port after a repair mission on nearby Midway Island when the attack happened.
From there, Callander fought in North Africa, Italy and Normandy, France, on D-Day.
Callander spent most of his life sharing stories, laughter and inspiring everyone he met.
The creation of the North Alabama group, Honoring Veterans Legacies, was largely inspired by Callander. The group is centered around helping veterans not only visit the memorials built in their honor and places they once fought, but to most importantly preserve their mark in history, long after their gone.
Callander was a dear friend to many of us at WAAY 31 News.