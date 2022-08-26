Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opening in Albertville

A new family sports pub is coming to Albertville.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opens Monday at 9438 US Highway 431. It’s owned by Albertville residents Caitlin Nelms and Woody and Jane Brothers.
The restaurant offers everything from nachos and pickle chips to steak garlic melts and fish and chips. There’s also a wide variety of beverages both with and without alcohol. See the full menu here.
This is the first Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in North Alabama. It is expected to employ about 50 workers.
Nelms worked as an accountant for 15 years, and fell in love with the service industry while working a side job as a bartender. Her involvement with Beef ‘O’ Brady’s makes it one of the few woman-owned restaurants in the city, according to a news release.
“We are so excited about our new location opening in Albertville and what’s to come in the back half of the year,” said Jamie Cecil, Vice President of Franchise Development for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. “Franchise partners like Nelms are exactly who we are looking for to grow our brand.”