Beautiful weekend, stormy and dreary next week

The sky remains clear and temperatures plummet overnight to the mid 20s. With a light wind and clear sky, we'll be waking up to a frosty morning Saturday.
Generally speaking, the weekend will be stunning. Even with temperatures in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday, North Alabama warms quickly. Expect highs in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday! If a bit of advice could be given, it would be to make the most of it and complete your outdoor tasks. Next week is a bit of a washout, complete with the chance for strong to severe storms and flash flooding.
The chance for rain increases through the second half of the day Monday into the night. From that point on, a series of disturbances will keep things active. It appears the best chances of rain will be Tuesday and again Friday, with a stalling front nearby keeping things from completely drying out in between. On Tuesday, we should have enough energy for some strong storms, so we'll need to monitor the severe risk in the coming days.
As the week goes on and the ground becomes saturated, flooding will become more and more likely. In total, we could see 4 to 6 inches of rain during the work week alone. If there's anything good about next week, it's the fact that temperatures will stay mild. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 60s each day before another cool down next weekend.