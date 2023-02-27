Beautiful weather Tuesday, but stormy later this week

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight*
Today's gusty winds will gradually weaken overnight as our latest system clears to the east. We'll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday looks just about perfect with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s.
The pattern turns stormy for the tail end of the work week. Scattered showers and storms may start as soon as Wednesday afternoon, but look more likely Wednesday night. A severe storm or two will be possible, but heavy rain especially near the Tennessee state line looks like the primary concern.
Additional scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night. A strong cold front will arrive early Friday - posing the biggest threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but tornadoes can't be ruled out.
Highs late this week will go from the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday to near 60 this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Calming winds. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 5-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 3-8 MPH.