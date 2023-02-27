 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Beautiful weather Tuesday, but stormy later this week

  • 0
Tomorrow Forecast

*Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM tonight*

Today's gusty winds will gradually weaken overnight as our latest system clears to the east. We'll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday looks just about perfect with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s.

The pattern turns stormy for the tail end of the work week. Scattered showers and storms may start as soon as Wednesday afternoon, but look more likely Wednesday night. A severe storm or two will be possible, but heavy rain especially near the Tennessee state line looks like the primary concern.

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night. A strong cold front will arrive early Friday - posing the biggest threat for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Highs late this week will go from the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday to near 60 this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Calming winds. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SW 5-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 3-8 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you