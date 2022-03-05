Beautiful weather pattern continues for the weekend

Our streak of beautiful weather continues to start the weekend, and you'll want to take advantage of it while it is still here because big changes are sure to come to start the next work week.
For now, let's focus on the short term. Another beautiful day is in store for North Alabama as highs once again reach near 80 with cloud coverage moving out throughout the day. It will be breezy however as winds from the south reach near 30 at some parts of today.
We'll stay dry with mild temperatures once again for tonight, and dry for the most part on Sunday. Moisture associated with a low pressure system over the Texas panhandle will bring our northwestern counties the chance for some showers as early as tomorrow afternoon. This initial round could bring some gusty winds as well as a few thunderstorms, but any activity should come to an end by Sunday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has listed all of North Alabama under a slight risk for severe storms on Monday, as a cold front is expected to move into our area as early as the afternoon hours. The biggest threat is going to be damaging winds. The threat for a tornado and hail are low, but we can't completely rule either out. This system does move out quickly and what gets behind are much cooler temperatures.
While we'll see a mostly dry, but cloudy day for your Tuesday, the wet pattern picks back up by the evening hours. Another round of rain is expected throughout the day Wednesday.