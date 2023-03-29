 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Beautiful weather continues for now, severe weather expected late Friday night

Wednesday Planner
Carson Meredith

After a cold start to your Wednesday, high temperatures reach the mid 60s this afternoon under clear blue skies. Tonight will be cold once again, but not quite as cold as last night. Many of us drop to near 40 degrees by sunrise Thursday morning. Full sunshine continues tomorrow as highs rebound into the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms return throughout the day on Friday. Any storms during the day will likely remain sub-severe. However, a line of strong to severe storms will sweep through the region late Friday night. The greatest severe weather threat will be in the Shoals, where a Level 3 severe weather risk has been issued. Strong storms will be capable of damaging wind and tornadoes across all of North Alabama.

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on all platforms ahead of Friday night's storms. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App today to get live radar and to receive watches and warning as soon as they are issued.

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful Spring day. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 40. Wind: NW 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

