Beautiful weather continues for now, severe weather expected late Friday night

After a cold start to your Wednesday, high temperatures reach the mid 60s this afternoon under clear blue skies. Tonight will be cold once again, but not quite as cold as last night. Many of us drop to near 40 degrees by sunrise Thursday morning. Full sunshine continues tomorrow as highs rebound into the 70s.
Scattered showers and storms return throughout the day on Friday. Any storms during the day will likely remain sub-severe. However, a line of strong to severe storms will sweep through the region late Friday night. The greatest severe weather threat will be in the Shoals, where a Level 3 severe weather risk has been issued. Strong storms will be capable of damaging wind and tornadoes across all of North Alabama.
WEDNESDAY: Beautiful Spring day. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 40. Wind: NW 5 MPH.