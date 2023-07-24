Beautiful sunshine sticks around in North Alabama

Another beautiful day in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! High temperatures will sit in the low 90s. We won't have much by way of a breeze but conditions will still be relatively comfortable, by summertime standards, thanks to dew points in the mid-60s. While still high, those numbers are considerably lower than they were last week and as a result we won't be feeling quite so oppressively hot.
Tuesday afternoon brings the slightest chance of rain with one or two of us seeing some isolated showers in the late afternoon and early evening. Most of us will remain dry, but even those who do see the rain will only have showers for a few minutes and then will return to dry conditions. High temperatures for the day will sit in the low 90s.
Wednesday through the weekend bring high temperatures sitting in the mid-90s with feels like conditions in the low 100s. Of course, we are all used to this heat but it's still important to be vigilant about staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade or the AC.
We don't see substantial rain until next Monday morning and even then, it will not be a washout rather some scattered rain and then partly cloudy afternoon.
MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: ESE 1-5 MPH.