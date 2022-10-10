Beautiful start to the week, rain chances return Wednesday

The workweek begins sunny and seasonable after a chilly morning. Highs reach the upper 70s this afternoon and will warm into the low 80s with a few more clouds Tuesday.
Our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected along the front later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms Wednesday could be strong enough to produce brief damaging wind gusts. The overall severe risk remains low. Rain comes to an end early Thursday morning. Another cold brings another chance for showers on Sunday.
MONDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: E 5 MPH.