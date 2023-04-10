Beautiful Spring weather to begin the new week

A quiet stretch of Spring weather continues for your Monday. It is cool this morning as temperatures have dipped into the 40s. Grab the jackets heading out the door. Afternoon highs reach 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.
Pleasant afternoons and cool nights will be the storyline for much of the week. High temperatures do climb into the mid 70s tomorrow through Thursday even though morning lows remain in the 40s.
Our next shot at rain will be Thursday afternoon through Friday. Most of this activity will be showers, but some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. While the weekend won't be a washout, additional showers and storms will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: E 5 MPH.