Beautiful Mother's Day, summer heat on the way

Mother's Day is definitely the pick of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies Sunday will push highs back to the upper 70s, just a few degrees below seasonal normals. Not only are we sunny and warmer today, the winds will be light and humidity will be low.
The warming trend that starts today is just getting started. North Alabama climbs to the mid 80s Monday with some of the first 90s of the year expected Tuesday. This early season heat way will peak on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Despite the midweek peak in temperatures, highs will still remain a several degrees above normal through the weekend.