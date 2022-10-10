Beautiful Monday, but rain is on the way

We are off to a lovely start of the work week here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Monday's high temperatures will reach to the upper 70s with a nice light breeze continuing and plenty of sunshine in store for all.
We will cool this evening to the mid-40s but then heat back up Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 80s. These will be our warmest days of the week.
Wednesday brings the first chance for rain that we have seen in quite some time. Isolated showers are expected for some of our southeastern counties in the late afternoon but a heavy band of downpours and gusty wind will bring rain to almost everyone starting at bedtime on Wednesday and carrying us into the wee hours of the morning on Thursday.
Another cold front moves through our area on Thursday afternoon which will drop wake up temperatures on Friday into the 40s yet again. We have another weekend with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine on tap.
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E 5 MPH.