Beautiful Monday ahead of rainy, stormy weather on the way

Monday is turning into the most picture-perfect day! Sunshine will stay with us throughout the day, and high temperatures will reach to the mid-60s with a nice breeze.
This pleasant weather follows us into Tuesday until about lunchtime, but by dinnertime, scattered showers have entered into the mix. You may want to bring an umbrella with you for your Valentine's Day dinner date!
Wednesday brings on-and-off heavy rain that turns to storms by late dinnertime. Those storms will remain Wednesday overnight and all day Thursday, and some of them do have the potential to be severe. The biggest threats we are watching include gusty winds and heavy downpours.
After we say goodbye to all of the storms overnight Thursday, Friday will bring wake-up temperatures in the low 30s, with highs that day only reaching to the mid-40s.
Next weekend will be cooler but pleasant, with highs in the mid-50s and low 60s plus sunny skies!
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40. Wind: SW 5 MPH.