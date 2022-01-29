Beautiful day in store for Sunday

Bracing for another chilly night across North Alabama as temperatures dip back into the 20's past sunset.
Unlike today, wind chill values will only be a few degrees cooler than actual air temperatures overnight and Sunday morning. Also unlike today, past the chilly start temperatures rebound nicely by the afternoon. Expecting to see upper 40's - lower 50's for our high tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues for Monday and Tuesday as highs stay seasonably close to 60! Cloud coverage moves in Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker as lows stick right around 40.
Rain begins as early as Tuesday night with heavy and widespread rainfall throughout the day Wednesday. Right now models are showing heaviest rain will be off to our north and northwest, but there is a chance this can move further south bringing us a flooding risk for Wednesday night. Another round of widespread heavy showers Thursday into Thursday evening bring us another risk for flash flooding as well as flooding in the rivers and streams. Upwards of 2" of rainfall all in all is expected with this system. Once the system moves out, cold artic air moves in, bringing our highs back down to the unseasonable 40's!