Beautiful and sunny Monday, Stormy Tuesday on-tap

Monday will continue to be a picture-perfect, sunny and warm day in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. High temperatures will reach to near 60 degrees with a slight breeze. Overnight tonight, we will cool to the mid-40s.
Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the region, increasing as we head towards lunchtime. In the late afternoon hours, starting at around 3pm, the Shoals will start to be impacted by showers and storms. These storms will track east and impact the I-65 corridor as well as the Huntsville Metro around the evening rush hours. Planning a few extra minutes and preparing to drive cautiously will be good practices to have in mind.
Storm storms will remain over the Tennessee Valley all night on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The heaviest storms will be around midnight with pea-sized hail, gusty winds of up to 60 mph, and a tornado possible. The threat for a tornado is low but certainly not zero. Downloading the WAAY 31 App and making sure that you have a safety plan in-place is always a good idea.
Heavy rain and storms move out of the way by the wake-up hours on Wednesday but lingering showers could stay in the area until about lunchtime. We are left with plenty more sunshine and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Work-week highs will reach to the upper 40s and mid-50s, while overnight lows will fall the mid-30s and mid-40s depending on the day.
Continue to check in with WAAY 31 as our StormTracker team will be providing detailed updates on air, online, on your phone.
MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful! Highs near 60. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.