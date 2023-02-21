Beating the Odds: Controlling your blood pressure

It's never too early to start thinking about your heart health, especially when it comes to managing your blood pressure. While genetics can play a role in hypertension- it is possible to lower your risk of hypertension by creating healthy habits early in life
Dr. Alex Vasquez not only treats people with heart disease, but is also a preventative cardiologist for otherwise healthy individuals.
He's all too familiar with the lifestyle factors that can lead to high blood pressure.
"Modifying and controlling your blood pressure is probably the best thing that she can do to reduce your risk of future cardiovascular disease," explained Alex Vasquez, MD, FACC, "Take your health, your parents' health, your children’s health seriously, because if you don’t start with the basic things when you’re young, this is going to translate into major complications later on."
Harmful effects later in life like congestive heart failure, stroke, kidney problems.
The list goes on.
"(and) so when you talk about things that are easy to control when it comes to cardiovascular risk," Dr. Vasquez continued, "The one that is controlled easier and can have the greatest impact on your overall health is controlling your blood pressure."
Weight loss, sodium intake, potassium supplements, regular exercise, sleep and diet are all areas to improve on.
"The one (diet) that is recommended by the American College of Cardiologists was called the Dash diet, which is a diet that includes a lot of vegetables, a lot of fruits, that’s high in grains, that’s low in sweets and low and high saturated fats, and it’s difficult to achieve."
Dr. Vasquez says diet is one of the hardest challenges for Alabamians.
"In an area where we live for instance," he explained, "you have to avoid the high saturated fat and (there's) a very high fat content in fried foods, which is difficult to remove from the diet of a culture, but it’s very very beneficial to remove, to remove your risk of cardiovascular disease."
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health- in 2021, over 42% of Alabamians reported having high blood pressure.
Change doesn't happen overnight- give yourself grace- and remember even small steps can make a big difference.
"Discipline is a difficult thing to develop. I tell people it takes time to create a habit and it usually takes about six weeks to create a habit so it’s important to determine what it is you need to gain what it is you want to avoid for your diet and set goals."
The American Heart Association and the Alabama AHA are teaming up with the CB&S bank on a campaign to encourage regular screenings for hypertension- through Check it Alabama.