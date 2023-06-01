Bear spotted in tree at an Ider residence

A bear is in a tree at a residence in DeKalb County.
According to the Ider Police Department, there was an accident near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117 that resulted in a bear being struck by a vehicle.
The bear climbed into a tree at a residence near the Ider crossroads.
The Ider Police Department and Alabama Game & Fish Division are closely monitoring the situation.
Police ask that people please do not attempt to crowd the area. Any updates will be released on the Ider Police Department Facebook page.