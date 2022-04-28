BBB's Huntsville Shred Day set for Saturday at Calhoun

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will offer free document shredding and electronics recycling to area residents and small businesses Saturday at Calhoun Community College's Huntsville campus.
The drive-thru event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, providing visitors a chance to help protect identities and the environment.
Up to three large trash bags or file storage boxes of paper documents only will be accepted for shredding. The BBB asks all cardboard, plastic, metal and binders be removed before dropping the documents off.
Computers, tablets, cell phones and other electronic devices will be accepted for recycling, so long as the items are less than 100 pounds in weight.
In addition, donations will be collected for Downtown Rescue Mission.
Call 256-533-1640 for more information.