Bayshore Christian uses big inning to win Game 1 against Lindsay Lane

OXFORD – It took a while, but Bayshore Christian High School finally got to Lindsay Lane Christian starting pitcher Micha Perkins.
The Eagles (28-5), coached by Jeff Hauge, scored seven runs in the sixth inning, thanks in part to two Lindsay Lane errors, and earned a 7-2 victory in Thursday’s game one of the best-of-three AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Choccolocco Park.
The Fairhope school can win a second straight 1A title with one more win. Game two is set for Friday at 10 a.m., at Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbot Field/Jim Case Stadium. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes later.
Perkins allowed just one hit through the first five innings, but the Eagles, trailing 2-0, put together five hits in the seven-run sixth-inning rally.
Streed Crooms drove in two runs with a triple to highlight the outburst. He also earned the complete-game victory while scattering eight hits and one walk. Crooms threw just 84 pitches and didn’t record a strikeout in game that took just one hour and 44 minutes.
Mikael Bryant added two hits and an RBI for Bayshore, and Cole Dean drove in a run.
Lindsay Lane (28-7), coached by Charles Morrison, scored a single run in the second and fifth innings. Perkins had two hits, Max Morrison drove in a run, and pinch runner Jackson Carter scored a run. Perkins recorded two strikeouts and threw just 117 pitches. Five of the runs he allowed were unearned. Crooms threw only 84 pitches.
Lindsay Lane has never won an AHSAA baseball title.