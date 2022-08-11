Basketball legend Bill Walton speaks at UNA Pride Dinner

The University of North Alabama hosted its annual Lion Pride dinner and auction Thursday with a special keynote speaker — the man, the myth, the legend, Bill Walton himself.
The basketball legend is always a talker, and he discussed a number of topics Thursday, everything from the Grateful Dead to airport experiences on his mind. Walton also took time to reflect on his hero and friend, Bill Russell, on the eve of the announcement of Russell's jersey retirement, and spoke about how he thinks college athletics have changed since his days at UCLA.
Those days in the early 1970s brought him multiple awards and championship titles, something he would go on to accomplish again in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics before retiring to become an award-winning sportscaster.