Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Huntsville

A protest in response to the leaked SCOTUS opinion that could strike down Roe v Wade was held Saturday afternoon at Big Spring Park.
It included a march around courthouse square and guest speakers in support of the rights of women and pregnant people.
Many people came out in support of this rally.
One of the organizers says this event is about human rights, giving people the opportunity to use their voices and standing up for what they believe in.
Vera Vergara who helped organized this event, says if Roe v Wade is overturned and kicked back down to the state, Alabama will have a trigger law.
Which could mean abortion would be illegal in the state of Alabama.
Vergara says if that were to happen people will die. She believes if people do not have access to safe and affordable abortions, people will become desperate and might take matters into their own hands.
Vergara says that's not a safe route to take.. Which is why she says this rally is so vital.
"I hope this will encourage people to take action, either by making sure that they go vote.
Voting for candidates who support human rights, reproductive rights, trans right," said Vergara.
When Vergara was asked if they plan on having more rallies to make their voices are being heard, she says they will do whatever it takes to keep the message going.