Bank Independent building $60 million, 4-story Muscle Shoals complex

Bank Independent announced Thursday it is building a $60 million operations center that will sit on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals.
Construction on the 95,000-square-foot complex will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to last two years. The new facility will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof. Today, they are spread among five buildings in the Shoals.
More from a news release announcing the building:
“Today’s announcement continues our 75-year commitment to making a positive difference every day for our team members, our customers and our communities,” Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin said in a news release.
“Our new facility will provide high quality custom designed office space to serve the needs of our team members, customers, and communities,” Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw said. “It will include training rooms, a medical response area, a wellness room, a fitness center, and a conferencing center served by catering, team member café and private dining and kitchen. The new facility will also include a Bank Independent Museum that will honor the legacy of the thousands of team members who have served the bank over the past 75 years with over 25 million hours of service. We look forward to this facility enhancing our reputation as the employer of choice for the next 75 years.”
The building will be four floors in height and will sit on a high point of the site in the edge of a forest with views to the east into a large meadow and to the west into the forest. Team members will park on the forest side, with existing trees for shade and connected to a welcoming two-story lobby by a covered walkway. The gracious lobby will extend through the building and will be served by elevators and other building services such as stairs and rest rooms.
The building structure will include a combination of steel and concrete and the building outside will be brick, glass, and metal panels with aluminum frames. The HVAC system will employ chillers and an underfloor air distribution system that delivers air directly into the comfort zone. The interiors will use LED lighting systems suspended from a structure above with minimal suspended ceilings, which results in tall interior spaces. Corporate office space will be subdivided using open office systems furniture and demountable glass walls; all providing maximum flexibility for future changes.
Convenient entrances from two sides of the building provide direct access for team members and visitors, alike. Many services and accommodations are being provided to serve team members including systems to ensure comfortable working conditions and floors sized for functional work groups co-located for effective collaboration. Floor plates are configured to allow natural light to penetrate deep into the workplace which also facilitates beautiful views from offices to meadow and forest.
“While this facility demonstrates our commitment to our team and our community, it is also an investment,” says Mauldin. “It’s an investment in the creative and collaborative future of work. We built a similar facility on a smaller scale for our subsidiary company, Interstate Billing Service, in Decatur back in 2016. That investment has more than paid off in the efficiencies we have gained from a quality work environment that facilitates collaboration and promotes the wellbeing of our team.”
