Bank failures could bring legal trouble to company higher-ups

Two banks took a mighty tumble this weekend after two bank runs landed them in the hands of the federal government, making it the 2nd and 3rd largest bank failure in U.S. history.
Silicon Valley Bank was the 16th largest bank in the country, servicing big tech companies and app companies like Roku and Pinterest with giant bank accounts in the millions and billions. So, once the depositors were spooked, the bank run began. And according to associate economics professor Dr. Jason Imbrogno, today's world of electronic banking caused the bank run to happen at a record pace.
"It's easier for people to do that, and everybody knows it's easier for people to do that, so as soon as that confidence gets lost - you're up the creek without a paddle," Imbrogno said.
Since this was a distinctive situation to the West Coast, only a few depositors in our area should be affected.
These banks failed because when these large accounts went to take out millions of dollars at a time, that money was not there due to how our banking system operates.
"Our banking system works on what is called fractional reserve banking, and so the bank takes your money in, and they lend it out to other people for a mortgage or business loan," Imbrogno said.
The Treasury Department and Federal Reserves have established new regulations to ensure that all depositors from the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in New York will be paid in full past the insured deposit limit, which is $250,000. And the government is stressing that this isn't a bailout, that no money going toward these deposits are taxpayer dollars, and that no shareholders or managers will be saved. They say that these higher-ups took the risk in management and will pay the price for their mismanagement.
Both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank already have lawsuits on their hands from shareholders and are even being sued through the same law firm based out of Brooklyn.
The Signature Bank shareholders even claimed in the lawsuit that the bank assured them of its footing just days before it went under.
Silicon Valley Bank's CEO also sold thousands of shares of company stock two weeks before his bank went under. Attorney Micheal Timberlake said these are things investigators will be looking into
"From a legal perspective, what we are gonna see or what we think is going to be very are who are the players involved in this that knew or should've known that this was going to happen," Timberlake said. "You saw some stock trading; you saw some insider information that was being spread around very quickly."
Not only do these banks have lawsuits now, but the federal government will also investigate them. If insider trading is discovered these managers could be held legally responsible for the fallout of these banks.