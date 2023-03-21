Bandit leads Madison County deputies on chase in stolen Corvette

One person's is in the Madison County jail after, deputies say they broke into a business, stole a Corvette, and led them on a chase.
It started when deputies answered a burglary call at Patriot Automotive, in Meridianville around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They say the burglar found keys to the Corvette, cranked it, and sped away.
They chased the bandit until they crashed that Corvette on Interstate 565 near the Bob Wallace ramp.
Deputies say that bandit is unhurt, but have not yet released their name or said what they charged them with.