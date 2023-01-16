Balling off the bench: UNA's Jacari Lane makes the most of his minutes

Jacari Lane is already making an impact on the North Alabama Lions.
Just 19 games into his first collegiate season, the freshman guard is averaging 10 points per game and knocking down 53% of his shots — both of which rank third-best among the Lions. Lane’s 49 assists are second only to KJ Johnson, who has started every game for UNA.
And Lane's doing it all off the bench.
Even though his career is just getting started, Lane is setting his sights high.
“My goal is to win the ASUN championship with my team, and another goal of mine is just to try to win that Freshman of the Year,” Lane said Monday.
Earlier this season, Lane was named ASUN Newcomer of the Week for his performance in wins over Ole Miss and Williams Baptist. The Huntsville native has scored 10 points or more in 10 games this year, highlighted by a career-high 27 against Stetson on Jan. 7.
Lane had a decorated career at Lee High School, about 75 miles away from UNA, where he won back-to-back 5A state titles with the Generals and was a finalist for the Alabama Class 5A Player of the Year. But even with an impressive resume, he wasn’t heavily recruited.
“I didn’t have a lot of offers coming out of high school, so I took advantage of the opportunity I had and stuck with it,” Lane said of coming to UNA. “From the start, I knew what Coach (Tony) Pujol wanted from me, the expectations he had for me coming into college. So I’d say just being able to keep believing in him and showing him what he recruited.”
The guard attributes his early success to the belief and support his teammates and coaches have for him. While he’s showcasing his talents on the court each day, letting other teams know what they missed out on, he’s grateful for the opportunity to do it so close to home.
“It means a lot to me, because my mom, she’s a really big supporter of mine,” he said. “She comes to all my games, so it really means a lot to do this for my family.”
Playing college basketball was always something Lane wanted to do. Now he’s proved he can ball, and he’s just getting started.