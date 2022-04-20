Bag containing nearly 2 grams of meth found in box of candy bars at Elkton Dollar General

Someone who visited Dollar General in Elkton, Tennessee, on Wednesday apparently misplaced nearly 2 grams of methamphetamine while there, but not to worry — the Elkton Police Department said they're keeping it safe.
The small bag of drugs was found in a box of candy bars at the store's counter, police said. The department has issued an invitation on Facebook for the drugs' "rightful owner" to claim them at the police department.
They also issued a warning: "To others who choose to partake in Satan's Scooby Snacks, please refrain from misplacing your baggies where people's children can find them. They do not understand that it is not candy and how bad it can be for your health."