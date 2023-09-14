‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ coming to Lifetime

A movie about the escape of Vicky White and Casey White from the Lauderdale County jail and their ensuing chase is headed to Lifetime.
“Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story” debuts Oct. 21 as part of the network’s “Truly Unbelievable Movies,” a Ripped from the Headlines Event.
Wendi McLendon-Covey executive produces and stars as Vicky White. Casey White is played by Rossif Sutherland. McLendon-Covey is best known for her starring roles in “The Goldbergs,” “Reno 911!” and “Bridesmaids.” Sutherland has appeared in “Orphan: First Kill” and “Three Pines.” (If the last name is familiar to you: Yes, he’s the son of Donald and half-brother of Kiefer.)
Lifetime describes “Bad Romance” like this:
“Every day for divorced prison corrections officer Vicky White (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is like the movie Groundhog Day – mundane and every day just like the previous. But when new prisoner Casey White (Rossif Sutherland) is brought to her facility, the two develop a secret infatuation. Vicky gives Casey special attention, believing he’s the only man to see her the way she wants to be seen. But when Casey’s inevitable transfer to a lengthy prison sentence approaches, Vicky decides to take desperate action. Risking everything, Vicky manages to break Casey out of jail and takes him on the run, eluding authorities on an 11-day dash for freedom. For Vicky, even the probable tragedy ahead of them is worth the chance to live life fully once more.”
Corrections officer Vicky White and accused murderer Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022. After a nationwide manhunt, they were caught 11 days later in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White died by suicide as law enforcement approached their getaway vehicle. Casey White was captured. Initially charged with Vicky White’s murder, he eventually was sentenced to life in prison for the escape. (Find WAAY’s coverage of the case here)
This is the second depiction of the Whites’ escape and capture. “Prisoner of Love” debuted on the tubi streaming service in December 2022.