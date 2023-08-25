Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar ready to open in Madison

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is coming to Madison, and bringing a 15-pound burger to celebrate.
The restaurant officially opens at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 8254 Highway 72 W, Suite 255, across from the Shoppes of Madison. In red ribbon style, the giant burger is cut to commemorate the grand opening.
“We’re thrilled to open our Madison location and share our passion for crafting mouthwatering burgers with more of Alabama,” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink in a statement to WAAY. “We can’t wait to shake things up at our grand opening celebration and create unforgettable memories one bite and sip at a time with our new community."
The Madison restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays and close at 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
