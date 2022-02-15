Here are the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system

We’ve checked with all school systems in North Alabama to learn what, if any, mask-wearing rules they have in effect as of Feb. 16, 2022
Here’s what we’ve learned.
Masks Optional
Albertville City Schools
Arab City Schools
Athens City Schools
Boaz City Schools
Colbert County Schools
Decatur City Schools
DeKalb County Schools
Fayetteville, TN City Schools
Florence City Schools
Fort Payne City Schools
Franklin County Schools
Guntersville City Schools
Hartselle City Schools
Huntsville City Schools
Jackson County Schools
Lauderdale County Schools
Lawrence County Schools
Limestone County Schools
Lincoln County Schools
Madison City Schools
Madison County Schools
Marshall County Schools
Morgan County Schools
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Russellville City Schools
Tuscumbia City Schools