Here are the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system

  • Updated
We’ve checked with all school systems in North Alabama to learn what, if any, mask-wearing rules they have in effect as of Feb. 16, 2022

Here’s what we’ve learned.

Masks Optional

Albertville City Schools

Arab City Schools

Athens City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Colbert County Schools

Decatur City Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Fayetteville, TN City Schools

Florence City Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

Franklin County Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lawrence County Schools

Limestone County Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Madison City Schools 

Madison County Schools

Marshall County Schools

Morgan County Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Tuscumbia City Schools

