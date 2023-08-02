Acceptance & Community: Liberty Middle's Student 2 Student program receives national honors

The first day of school is exciting, but it can also bring a lot of anxiety if you're the new kid. It's a feeling all too familiar to military kids or kids whose parents move around a lot for work.
There's a group of students in every Madison City school ready to help your kids cast those worries aside.
It's called Student 2 Student or S2S for short.
"We support military and new students, military or not, and we help them feel comfortable," said Kate Miller, an eighth grader at Liberty Middle School.
"I enjoy helping other kids," added fellow eighth grader, Grant Jauken. "If you're different, if you're new that doesn't mean you can't have fun at school. You should always have a safe place and have good friends and that's what S2S is."
As a student led program to welcome all new students, Kate and Grant have been involved in Liberty Middle's program for the last two years.
"With S2S in middle school, at Liberty, you have a friend the first day of school and you have them for the rest of the schools you go to, middle or high school," Grant added with a smile.
They're just two of nearly 30 students waiting with open arms, hearts and minds - ready to accept new faces.
"I feel that middle school is probably the most important year for us to have something like this, because middle schoolers go through a lot. They don't belong in elementary, they don't really belong in high school, and they need their peers and friends that they can rely on," expressed S2S Co-Sponsor Benita Tunstill.
It's a process S2S Co-Sponsor Kitty Mingus is all too familiar with as a military spouse.
"When we moved here right after my husband retired, my youngest was starting sixth grade and it was his sixth school, and my oldest was starting ninth grade and it was his ninth school, so we understand what it's like to be the new kid," said Mingus.
She enjoys being able to take the worry from parents when they drop their kids off.
Mingus stressed, "Parents can be assured that their children will be taken care of. We are waiting for them, we're ready for them on that first day."
"They need to know they're accepted and should feel comfortable here," added Miller.
S2S provides more than just a built-in buddy. The students are actively involved in our local military community.
"We go to Tut Fann, our local veterans home the first Saturday of every month," said Grant. "Letting the veterans know at Tut Fann how much we appreciate them for their service and how much they gave really means a lot."
"I don't know who has more fun, if it's the kids or the veterans," said Tunstill with a smile.
What's even more impressive is Liberty Middle School received the Team of the Year award just last week at the annual Military Child Education Coalition annual leadership conference in Washington, D.C. They also received a Pete Taylor Award for Outstanding Community Partnership for their work both virtually and in person with Meadows Elementary on Fort Cavazos in Texas.
"I like to think all S2S programs that actually care about their students and take time out of their school days or school weeks to do it, they all have a certain role in the country. Being a great S2S program, it's not one it's all," said Grant in response to what these awards mean to his peers.
Liberty Middle School's S2S program hosts three Veterans Day ceremonies so the entire school can participate. They host a Dandelion Gala for military families and are always ready to welcome you with an open heart and smile.