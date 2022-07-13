Back-to-school shopping even pricier with 40-year-high inflation

Back-to-school shopping is a lot more expensive this year.
That's in part due to inflation, which has soared to 9.1%, the highest it's been since 1981. The prices that families pay are making it hard to afford essentials like housing and groceries, all while parents are gearing up to go back-to-school shopping.
"This year is definitely a difficult year. We've had everything cost more — gas is ridiculous, food is ridiculous. So we need to think about that proactively in the future," said Andrea Alvarez.
She's been on the Challenger Elementary School PTA board for the past five years and has three kids who attend school there.
Alvarez has helped organized programs to save families money, including discounted school supply kits in the spring. The kits are delivered right to the school, so parents don't have to drive around and spend more money on gas while looking for supplies.
For parents who didn't purchase a kit in the spring, Alvarez said this weekend is a good time to go shopping because of the Alabama sales tax holiday. That holiday starts Friday and lets families save on anything from notebooks and pencils to computers and new clothes.
It is a much-needed tax break for families struggling to keep up with inflation, but this year it might not help as much as families need. Alabama has a 4% sales tax, but inflation is more than 9%.
Alvarez said, unlike years past, when the sales tax holiday felt like a nice relief for the bank account, this year, it just feels like normal.
"If it's 9% inflation and the 9% sales tax (in Huntsville), it does wash out. But it is a relief, a little bit more than if we bought the supplies today, so I would suggest go out, take advantage of this weekend, feel normal for just those three days," said Alvarez.
Even though it's not as much relief as years past, Alvarez expects more people than ever before to be out shopping this weekend, since people need any relief possible.
For any parents worried about buying all of the supplies at once, Alvarez recommends reaching out to your child's teacher to see what they need on Day One. She said they likely don't need every single notepad and pencil in the beginning of August, so parents can spread those purchases out over a few weeks.
If any families have the means to buy a few extra supplies right now, Alvarez said, donations are always welcome.
"If you can buy an extra pack of anything and donate it, that does help a kid in poverty so their parents don't have to chose between money, gas, food and then crayons," explained Alvarez.
She said it's terrible that parents and teachers feel burdened by having to purchase necessary classroom supplies. She said if people come together as a community, it takes the pressure off of individual families who need more help.
Last year, families spent an average of $850 on school items, according to the National Retail Federation. With 40-year-high inflation, that dollar sign is expected to be even higher this year.
The annual back to school sales tax holiday begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday at midnight. We have a full list of tax-exempt items here.