Back to school forecast and possible severe weather on the way

Isolated rain chances remain in the forecast throughout the afternoon. Wednesday's high temperatures will sit in the low 90s and we will be feeling slightly more muggy than we did yesterday.
All of North Alabama is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Thursday with the biggest threat being gusty straight line winds. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast on and off all throughout the day. Highs will sit near 90 for the day. Isolated rain and storms chances will remain throughout the overnight hours, as well.
Rain and storms will be in the forecast as you're heading to the bus stop on Friday morning and will remain through lunchtime. Highs will sit in the low 90s and by later in the afternoon we will be dry but still partly cloudy.
Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry during the daytime with highs in the low and mid-90s respectively with rain and storms returning Sunday night.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: Light and variable.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.