Back to near 70 for a few days as rain chances return

It feels more like April 15th instead of December 15th! Temperatures are hovering near 50 degrees to start the day with mostly clear skies. Sunshine and a few passing clouds will make for another spectacular December day. Highs for most of us will be in the upper 60s but a southerly breeze may allow some spots to clip 70 degrees. Speaking of the wind, the breeze will be sustained at 10 to 15 MPH but may gust closer to 20 MPH at times throughout the day.
The warm weather is sticking around for a few more days. Highs peak in the low to mid 70s Friday. Our next front starts to move closer to North Alabama Thursday but it won't quite get here just yet. Instead, it will stall out just to our north in Tennessee and Kentucky. The heaviest rain stays north through Friday but spotty showers will be possible here at home to close out the work week. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun with highs still in the low 70s. The wettest day will be Saturday as the front finally moves through the region. Widespread rain will stick around all day so you may want to consider indoor alternative plans for any outdoor activities you might have. It's not impossible to see a couple thunderstorms Saturday but severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday night and early Sunday. As the moves front passes, temperatures cool into the 50s to kick off Christmas week. Another system could bring more showers Monday but it's too early to nail down exact timing at this point. Rainfall totals will stay right around or just under a half inch in the next seven days.