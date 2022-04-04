Back-to-back chances for severe weather this week

Temperatures only drop to the lower 50s by Tuesday morning. Right around sunrise, a warm front starts lifting northward ahead of a surface low, bringing a swath of rain and a few embedded storms to the area. While there appears to be a break in the activity by late morning, some spotty storms are possible again during the afternoon. A couple of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty wind and small hail. Highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday, and we'll have breezy conditions with a southwest wind gusting close to 30 mph.
Showers and storms taper by sunset Tuesday and we'll be dry until Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures heading into Wednesday morning only dip to the upper 50s. While we're mainly dry, a stray shower isn't impossible. The better storm chances (and threat for severe weather) come along a cold front that enters North Alabama from the northwest during the early afternoon. There is some uncertainty about the extent of the development along the front and how much moisture will be available. However, at this time it appears as though we'll at least have a line of strong to severe storms tracking southeastward through the area during the afternoon. A damaging wind threat of 70 mph gusts and embedded tornadoes will exist with this line. There will certainly be plenty of energy for these storms to work with as highs will be pushing 80 degrees and dew points should be in the 60s.
Storms end by midnight, and temperatures will be much cooler Thursday and Friday. We'll wake up to the mid-40s Thursday morning with highs in the mid-60s. Even colder temperatures are on the way Friday and Saturday, with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 30s waking up Saturday morning.