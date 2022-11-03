Back in the classroom: Huntsville teacher in drag show uproar says he’s off paid leave

A Huntsville middle school teacher tells WAAY he's back in the classroom after a social media firestorm and school investigation.
James Miller last month told WAAY he was put on indefinite paid administrative leave while the school system investigated his participation in a local Drag Queen Storytime.
Video of Miller's performance prompted a story by right-wing organization Libs of TikTok. The group's story accused Miller of making "lewd sexual innuendos and jokes" to a room "full of children."
The ensuing backlash and death threats led to Miller's paid leave, he said.
On Thursday, Miller told WAAY he's back in his classroom. He said it's unclear if the district will take any further action against him.
A Huntsville City School System spokesman said he couldn't comment on personnel issues when asked about Miller's return. The school system also never confirmed Miller was ever put on paid leave.
Read more about this story below:
From earlier:
James Miller has been a teacher for 27 years. For the last 22, he's also performed as a club entertainer, something he says has never negatively impacted his teaching career.
The event was held at Hard Knocks Rescue & Training Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Huntsville that focuses on helping "unadoptable" dogs find homes. The shelter hosts storytimes with children as a way to raise funds and features books about acceptance, authenticity and, of course, dogs.
Miller said there's been a recent movement to create more child-friendly drag performances, and as an educator, he was excited to join the shelter in hosting Drag Queen Story Time with Majesty Divine.
"I became a teacher in order to be that encouraging adult figure that I needed as a child," he said. "I advocate for all my students, LGBTQ+ or not."
He said comments made during the Sept. 24 event weren't any worse "than any innuendo from almost any 'kids' movie from the last 40 years."
Clearly, however, not everyone agreed. The shelter's owners say they aren't wavering in their support of Miller, but after the story began making the rounds online, they received an influx of negative reviews and even death threats.
The owners said they have reached out to police and the FBI about the threats.
“We are doing nothing wrong we have no shame for what we do. We fully support the message. We say all of the time, we would rather be excluded for who we include then be included for who we exclude, and that will be our statement every day going forward," the nonprofit's CEO Lisa Maasen said.
“You hear similar comments in Disney movies and other children’s programming. There was nothing out of line, and we don’t tell people, 'bring your children here and drop them off.' Parents are here, and it’s up to the parents, if they bring their children, they make those choices for their children," Maasen added.
Miller said he just wants to be the role model he wished he had as a kid growing up, knowing he was different.
“If you were out there like I am, you can show kids that they are not different if there are people just like them everywhere and they are accepted and loved," Miller told WAAY 31.
Hard Knocks Rescue & Training is committed to still hosting Drag Queen Story Time and welcoming Majesty Divine or anyone else who wishes to read a book to animals or children.
Meanwhile, the controversy has made its way to Miller's current employer, Huntsville City Schools. The principal of Mountain Gap Middle School, where Miller teaches, sent the following letter to the community prior to Miller saying he was on paid leave:
Dear Mountain Gap community,
As you may be aware, there are some posts circulating on social media involving one of our teachers.
We are working in conjunction with district leadership to conduct a thorough review of the situation. While we are limited in what we can share because this is a personnel matter, we want to provide you with what we can.
This was not a school-related event, it did not take place on school property, it did not occur during school hours, and it has no connection to any instruction that occurs in our classrooms.
We understand some may have concerns upon seeing these posts. We want to reassure you this does not reflect our views as a school community.
Please know this matter is being addressed, and we apologize for any concern this may have caused.
Very respectfully,
Heather Bardwell
Mountain Gap Middle Principal