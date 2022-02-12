Back in the 20's tonight, a cold day ahead for Sunday

A cold front that moved through the area this morning has certainly put an end to our beautiful weather pattern, and the winter-like temperatures are back and here to stay for this weekend.
Heading into tonight, wind gusts will continue to range from the teens to the lower 20 mph range as temperatures dip quickly past sunset. Chance for some flurries as early as 6 p.m. in our northwest counties will continue throughout the night, but not anticipating any travel impacts as we aren't going to see any accumulations with this.
The 20's are back as we wake up for your Sunday with wind chill values making it feel like we are in the teens! Grab the jacket for any Valentine's Day or Superbowl plans you have because even with the sunshine temperatures are only reaching the low to mid 40's for our high tomorrow, with wind chill values making it feel anywhere between 5-10 degrees cooler.
More seasonable temperatures return Monday with the 60's back for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our focus then shifts on the chance for severe weather Thursday. Still a lot of uncertainty this far out as models are struggling to nail down a time and what impacts we could see. With enough shear in place, but limited instability this is something we will continue to monitor as the system approaches.