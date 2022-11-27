Back end of Thanksgiving holiday travel just as busy as the start

The past few days have been a doozy on the roads and in the sky: and the numbers prove it.
So far at the airports, TSA screened about 8.1 million people between Wednesday and Saturday.
That's about 400,000 more than last year.
By the end of the weekend, AAA predicts about 55 million folks will have traveled in all, a bulk of them by car.
"It's actually going to end up being the third-busiest holiday travel weekend of all time," AAA Alabama Spokesperson Clay Ingram said.
Patricia Bratford contributed to those statistics. She came from Clarksville, TN, close to three hours north of Huntsville, to be with her family on Thanksgiving and get some holiday shopping done, too.
"I just love spending time with my family, it's the time of the year where you should," Bratford said.
Gas prices are high, but not as high as we've seen.
Right now, AAA says the average gallon of gas in Alabama will cost you about $3.14. That makes Alabama the eighth-cheapest average in the country.
Even though the sticker shock may still be there at the pump, Ingram says it's not stopping holiday travelers.
"We have learned after many years of watching this that high gas prices do not keep people at home during these travel holidays," Ingram said.
Bratford proved his point.
"My husband takes care of all of that, we're good," Bratford said.