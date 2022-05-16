Baby formula manufacturer Abbott says it has reached agreement with FDA to restart production

Abbott says it has reached a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the steps needed to resume production and maintain its Sturgis, Michigan, infant formula plant.
The plant closed down after babies got sick with bacteria infections. Multiple powdered infant formulas were recalled as a result of the reports.
Abbott said the Centers for Disease Control found no link between Abbott formulas and infant illnesses. Additional tests during the investigations by Abbott and FDA similarly found no link, according to Abbott.
Abbott said the agreement between FDA and Abbott to restart production is subject to court approval. After the agreement is approved and the FDA confirms Abbott has met the requirements to resume production, it would take about two weeks for the Sturgis facility to reopen.
After that, it would take six to eight weeks before product is available on store shelves, Abbott said.
"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott. "... We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage."
The company plans to produce EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas first, then resume production of Similac and others.