BA.5 variant causing significant reinfections across U.S.

The latest data shows the BA.5 variant accounts for 80% of Covid-19 cases nationwide. It's also causing more reinfections compared to previous waves.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said viruses mutate, which is why cases are rising and why people are getting reinfected — despite some of those people being vaccinated and boosted.
“We’ve got a variant here that is somewhat adept at escaping a vaccine immunity and certainly infecting people or reinfecting people," said Landers.
Landers believes society is entering into a time of manageability in regards to this variant.
She said the data continues to show, even for people who are vaccinated, those who become infected with the variant have a much lower chance of experiencing severe symptoms, being hospitalized or dying.
Still, Landers and other health officials continue to encourage the same practices everyone has been hearing about for two and a half years: Wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask.