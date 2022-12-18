Avoiding COVID-19 during the holidays: Tips doctors are recommending

This holiday season is bringing not only presents, but more cases of COVID-19.
This includes North Alabama, where Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows the counties of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale all have high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
ADPH data indicates more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 a day, which is double the amount seen before Thanksgiving. There are also now more than 300 people hospitalized due to the illness.
With many families planning on gathering in light of the holidays, doctors are recommending people stay on-top of their vaccinations.
"I think if people go out and get their flu vaccine and their updated COVID vaccine, things will get better," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
He also said if you plan on attending a large holiday event, it is best to wear a mask while traveling, making sure to monitor your symptoms and staying home if you are sick.
So far, only 14-percent of Americans have opted to receive a COVID-19 booster. Jha said getting the vaccine is critical to keeping you and your loved ones safe.
"If people take action and get themselves immunologically up to-date with updated vaccines, it is going to make an enormous difference in the weeks and months ahead," said Jha.
Many pharmacies and health departments continue to offer COVID-19 booster shots. A majority of the time, the shot is free with insurance.