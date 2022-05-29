Avoiding costly travel during the holidays

Rising inflation is forcing some locals to stay put, rather than travel this Memorial Day Weekend.
Waay31's Xavier Wherry spent time at the Alabama Jubilee Hot - Air Balloon Classic, where people opted to save rather than splurge.
"Money gets tight and there’s a lot of juggling that you have to do," said Sandi Long, who loves in Madison.
She says part of the reason they’re celebrating Memorial Day locally is because everywhere you look, prices just keep increasing.
"The cost of gas along with the cost of lodging, traffic. It just made sense for us to stay home, go local, kick back and enjoy ourselves and just enjoy the weekend," said Long.
Admission to the event is free. Even in tough financial times, Long says there's local events and experiences to take part in.
"Oh it feels fantastic. It really does. We are people that enjoy people, so we like to get out and meet different people and then talk about things, and just enjoy ourselves. So, that was the whole idea of this weekend," said Long.
Fun on a budget for some, expensive on others.
Business owner Jordan Adcock says inflation is impacting her business.
"We spent over $1000 on ingredients for this event," said Adcock.
It's the most she's ever spent for one event.
Adcock says seeing prices increase on things like products, supplies and packaging puts her in a position to make difficult decisions.
"As a business owner it’s hard to have to raise your prices because you know that there’s a cap you can reach before people aren’t going to buy it anymore but you also have to make money," said Adcock.
Despite how hard times may be, she says seeing the the turnout this weekend is rewarding for local businesses.
"I think it’s nice to have a lot of people in town and give back to the community that we are in. And I know some people still went out of town but there has been a lot more here than I would say last year," said Adcock.
As for the Sandi Long, she says times are undoubtedly tough. However, her advice in these tough times is to "sit back, pray about it and hope that you make the right decisions."