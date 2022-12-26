Avoid frozen pipes during cold surge with these tips from a North Alabama plumber

Below-freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again, and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze.
Over the past four days, the amount of calls that Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've taken more than 1,400 calls since Thursday.
The calls come as a result of below-freezing temperatures in North Alabama over the past few days.
The president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Steve Vinson, said these calls include frozen pipes, busted water lines, ceilings that have fallen and more.
With below-freezing temperatures expected to strike again, Vinson said there are ways for you at home to make sure you're in the clear overnight.
“Keep your water running. Be conscious about what you’ve got going. Unhook your hose pipes, and above all, try to be conscious of the fact of power outages," said Vinson.
Vinson said they are working around the clock and scheduled out the rest of this year, trying to fix the damage that has taken place over the past few days.
Local and state water authorities remind residents to turn their water back off after temperatures have risen above 32 degrees. Insulators can also be purchased and installed to reduce water usage, as too many residents running water at the same time can affect tank levels and water pressure, authorities warn.