 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations around one half of an inch,
with a few locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb
and Cullman counties. In Tennessee, Franklin county.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. This will result in hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Avoid frozen pipes during cold surge with these tips from a North Alabama plumber

  • Updated
  • 0
Frozen pipes

Leaving a faucet dripping can help prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.

 MGN

Below-freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again, and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze.

Over the past four days, the amount of calls that Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've taken more than 1,400 calls since Thursday.

The calls come as a result of below-freezing temperatures in North Alabama over the past few days.

The president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Steve Vinson, said these calls include frozen pipes, busted water lines, ceilings that have fallen and more.

With below-freezing temperatures expected to strike again, Vinson said there are ways for you at home to make sure you're in the clear overnight.

“Keep your water running. Be conscious about what you’ve got going. Unhook your hose pipes, and above all, try to be conscious of the fact of power outages," said Vinson.

Vinson said they are working around the clock and scheduled out the rest of this year, trying to fix the damage that has taken place over the past few days.

Local and state water authorities remind residents to turn their water back off after temperatures have risen above 32 degrees. Insulators can also be purchased and installed to reduce water usage, as too many residents running water at the same time can affect tank levels and water pressure, authorities warn.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you