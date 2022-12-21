Avoid costly repairs by getting your vehicle ready before cold weather strikes

The below-freezing temperatures mean you’ll need to make sure your vehicle can withstand this winter weather.
As temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, it's going to be vital that you properly maintain your vehicle and one of the biggest ways to do so is with antifreeze.
Kevin Call, owner of Kevin's Auto Repair, said one of the most important things that drivers can check for during this time is good freeze protection.
Call said, generally, a 50/50 mix of antifreeze and distilled water will give you protection in temperatures as low as 34 degrees below zero.
"If you don’t have a good enough freeze protection in there — let’s just say you have water in there, and that freezes — the engine is going to crack, the head is going to crack," Call explained. "You’re going to blow out a freeze plug on the engine. It can definitely severely damage your engine."
Call noted forgoing this maintenance check could result in severe damage to the engine, which could cost anywhere from $5,000 to $12,000.
Each vehicle is different. If you don't know which antifreeze is right for your vehicle, reaching out to a mechanic is a good route to take.
This is also the time to make sure your tire pressure is where it needs to be.
"A lot of people will look on the side of the tire, and it gives you a maximum inflation pressure. You don’t want to do that," Call advised. "In your door jam, it will tell you what the manufacturer recommends for the front and for the rear (of the) vehicle, and that’s what you need to keep your tires at year-round."
Low tire pressure can lead to a blow-out, which could leave you stranded in these below-freezing temperatures.
Checking the tire pressure becomes a very important step in making sure you are doing everything you possibly can to avoid putting yourself in harm's way when cold weather hits.
Call also recommended checking the windshield washer fluid, as it's something that people tend to overlook.
"If people still have summer fluid in, it might only be good to 22 degrees above zero. The stuff we put in is good to minus-22. So that’s another thing you need to keep in mind," he said.