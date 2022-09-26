Autumnal temperatures stick around but the next weather-maker is on its way

Autumnal temperatures have officially taken over here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Monday's high temperature will be near 80 with a strong, crisp breeze coming out of the North West.
Much of this work week brings high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine overhead. A breeze will stay with us throughout the week and dew points have lowered significantly meaning that muggy air is a now a thing of the past!
Hurricane Ian is strengthening in the Gulf and is expected to impact western Cuba in the coming days. This Hurricane is expected to reach category 4 strength (130-156 MPH winds) but it will decrease to a category 1 before making landfall west of Tallahassee, FL Thursday night. Outflow rain and storms from Ian are expected to impact North Alabama and Southern Tennessee this weekend.
MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful, a bit breezy. Highs near 80. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 50. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.