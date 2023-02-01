Autopsy reveals Madison County mom’s cause of death after sons found dead with husband

An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a Madison County mother.
Jennifer Lepore died from blunt force trauma, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The body of the 43-year-old mother of two was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18.
The next day, police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said they discovered 46-year-old Jamie Lepore, 11-year-old Sean Lepore and 9-year-old Jesse Lepore dead of a suspected murder-suicide inside a home there.
Jennifer and Jamie Lepore were married and the parents of Sean and Jesse. Investigators said Jamie Lepore shot both boys before shooting himself.
Jennifer Lepore became an employee of the Madison County School System in August 2022. She was a Special Education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School. Jesse and Sean Lepore attended schools in the Hazel Green area.
